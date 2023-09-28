SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) announced that they will be inspecting haunted houses around Illinois.

According to an Illinois news release, haunted houses must be inspected before they begin operation.

“Inspectors with IDOL’s Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division, along with other State and local partners, walk through, inspect and permit haunted houses before they’re open to the public,” said Illinois Department of Labor Carnival Manager Brian Fox.

Not-for-profit religious, educational, or charitable organizations that operate a haunted house can apply for an exemption from the IDOL inspection, but must still be checked by the OSFM or local fire authorities.

Restrictions all haunted houses need to follow include:

Exits and pathways must be wide enough to account for the maximum number of people in the amusement,

A limited number of dead-end paths,

Provision of panic hardware on exit doors,

Restrictions on open flame devices or pyrotechnic special effects, Furnishings and decorations are required to be flame-resistant,

All workers must be trained and prepared for actions to be taken during emergencies.

“Haunted houses are a fun and scary activity many enjoy during the Halloween season,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James Rivera. “Making sure these attractions remain fire-safe should be a top priority. We want to stress that all haunted house operators go through the proper steps and follow all safety guidelines to ensure guests are kept safe while visiting.”

State law also requires a sex offender registry check and a criminal background check for all amusement attraction workers.

Anyone who visits a haunted house in Illinois that does not appear to have a permit, or has unsafe conditions, can contact IDOL at (217) 557-3112 during business hours or (217) 993-2941 after business hours. Complaints can also be sent to the department’s website.