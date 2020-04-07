Illinois Air National Guard 182nd Airlift Wing delivers supplies to Chicago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illlinois Air National Guard 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria is delivering supplies to Chicago during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two aircrafts of about 15 people left Peoria Tuesday morning and headed to Eugene, Oregon to pick up tents from a manufacturer.

The supplies will be brought to an alternative medical facility at McCormick Place.

Col. Dan McDonough says being able to help the state of Illinois is an honor.

“Most of the stuff that we do is typically is working for the federal government, so it’s when you can help out the folks in the state of Illinois and our local communities that really give us a great feeling,” said Col. McDonough.

The crews will return to Illinois on Wednesday to bring the tents to Chicago.

“Super critical mission for us. We’re very proud to be able to do this and get to help people of the state of Illinois and certainly the city of Chicago,” said Col. McDonough.