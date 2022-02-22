BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Utility scams are on the rise, and Illinois American Water officials want their customers to be prepared before imposters show up at their doors.

In a press release, company Spokesperson Karen Cotton said customers should guard themselves against utility imposters and scams. Cotton said both have increased after the company resumed normal operations for non-emergency work.

The scammers pretend to be trusted utility workers and try to enter customers’ homes, obtain payments or steal personal information.

“Our employees all carry employee badges, and our trucks are marked with our logo. If we need to enter a customer’s home, we do require an appointment to allow entry and won’t come to the property demanding access inside. It is extremely rare for an employee to show up at a customer’s home without an appointment,” said Elizabeth Matthews, vice president of operations for Illinois American Water.

Cotton recommended taking the following precautions when contacted by someone who claims they are a utility worker:

Always ask for a company-issued photo ID — Illinois American Water employees carry company-issued photo ID badges and should not need access to indoor facilities to read meters, perform maintenance or turn service on or off.

Illinois American Water employees carry company-issued photo ID badges and should not need access to indoor facilities to read meters, perform maintenance or turn service on or off. Look for the logo — All Illinois American Water personnel wear company branded clothing and drive company branded vehicles.

All Illinois American Water personnel wear company branded clothing and drive company branded vehicles. Never give cash — Our employees never collect money or credit card information from customers in the field.

— Our employees never collect money or credit card information from customers in the field. If you suspect someone may be a utility imposter, close and lock your door, and call 9-1-1 — Customers can also call Illinois American Water at 1-800-422-2782 to report the incident and confirm whether service work is scheduled in their area.

Customers can also call Illinois American Water at 1-800-422-2782 to report the incident and confirm whether service work is scheduled in their area. If you suspect you are receiving a phone call from someone attempting to scam you for payment, please hang up — Please call Illinois American Water at 1-800-422-2782 to verify your account status.

Customers who receive a phone call asking for payment with the threat of water or wastewater service being shut off are encouraged to hang up and immediately call Illinois American Water at 1-800-422-2782 to verify their account status.