Illinois American Water awards more than $29,000 to protect local water sources

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — To celebrate Earth Day, Illinois American Water announced it will award $29,860 in grants to community projects around Illinois Thursday, April 22.

The environmental grants are for projects that improve, restore or protect local watersheds. Locally, $5,500 was awarded to the Peoria Park District and The Sun Foundation.

The Peoria Park District will receive a $1,000 grant to support the Illinois River Sweep. The funds will be used to supply gloves, trash bags, dumpsters, and tire recycling.

The Sun Foundation will receive a $4,500 grant to support the 2021 Virtual Clean Water Celebration. The funds will help produce documentaries that will explore ecosystems, and show presentations from experts in their fields.

Illinois American Water encourages everyone to use water wisely. Wise water tips can be found on its website.