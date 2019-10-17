Illinois American Water celebrates 130 years in Peoria district

PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois American Water celebrated 130 years of service in its Peoria district on Thursday.

Over the years, the water service company has grown in size, and also grown by innovating new ways to provide quality water. Thursday, local employees and community members celebrated its history, along with a vision for the future.

“We’re especially excited to celebrate our employees,” spokesperson for Illinois American Water Karen Cotton said. “They are our best asset and they really are at the heart of everything we do every day. So this is just a great time to celebrate this milestone and our employees who make it all happen.”

Illinois American Water services thousands of Peoria homes.