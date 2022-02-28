PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Customers in Bartonville could soon see an improvement in their drinking water thanks to a new pump station.

Illinois American Water’s Peoria District announced the $950,000 investment to build the new station for the local water system on Monday. The station will help move treated drinking water through the water distribution system to Bartonville area customers.

The current pump was installed in the 1930s and has reached the end of its life, according to a press release.

The new pump station will be brought online next month and is not expected to impact water service.