Illinois American Water donates pies to Sophia’s Kitchen for Thanksgiving celebration

PEORIA, Ill. — Sophia’s Kitchen is hosting its annual Thanksgiving celebration on Thursday and will have plenty of food and pie for all.

On Wednesday, employees with Illinois American Water donated 60 pies for the Thanksgiving meal, after seeing WMBD’s story about Sophia’s Kitchen’s need for pies. They also volunteered their time and helped pick up trash outside.

“It’s just so wonderful to see the community coming out and helping us. You know, we asked, and they really showed up for us, it’s just great that they were able to do that. We really appreciate it,” said Courtney Curtis, the assistant manager for Sophia’s Kitchen.

Karen Cotton, a spokesperson for Illinois American Water, says they saw WMBD’s story about the need for pumpkin pies and wanted to help their community.

“Our team came out to help present that donation for the pumpkin pies, which will help with the turkey dinner this week, we just appreciate all that Sophia’s Kitchen does for the community and we wanted to give back a little bit,” said Cotton.

Sophia’s Kitchen is hosting its Thanksgiving meal on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 103 Richard Pryor Place.

“It means a lot, especially to our guests who are coming to eat tomorrow. They really appreciate it and enjoy the meal,” said Curtis.