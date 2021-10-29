Illinois American Water drops off toys to Illinois Children’s Hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Donated gifts from across the state made their way into the hands of patients at Children’s Hospital of Illinois Friday morning.

Illinois American Water employees dropped off thousands of dollars worth of toys and craft supplies.

It’s a part of the company’s annual toy drive as part of its “AmerICANs in Action” Month of Giving.

This year employees from around the state donated items and raised money for this year’s toy drive.

“Usually, we get to interact with the patients here. And that’s always wonderful to have some one-on-one, let them know why we care, that we are thinking about them, and that they know that they have people they don’t even know that are rallying for them and rallying for their caregivers. And this year we weren’t able to do that. That’s why we brought in the heavy equipment. The backhoe, the dump truck. We wanted them to see that. We know that that’s fun for kids to see,” said Illinois American Water Spokesperson Karen Cotton.

Last year the annual event was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.