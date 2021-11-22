Illinois American Water encouraging customers to prepare for cold weather

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Before frigid temperatures arrive, Illinois American Water is encouraging homeowners to take steps now to prevent water damage from frozen and burst pipes.

Tips also cover frozen water meters, which can bring costly plumbing repairs and replacement fees along with headaches and unexpected expenses to homeowners.

“We know cold weather will come soon enough, so now is the time for customers to take preventative steps to avoid frozen pipes and water meters. Preparing now can help customers avoid damaged plumbing inside and outside of their homes,” said Beth Matthews, vice president of operations.

Before temperatures are below freezing customers should:

Check sprinkler or irrigation systems. Make sure you have turned everything off and fully drained the systems.

Make sure you have turned everything off and fully drained the systems. Identify your home’s freezing points . Check your home for pipes in areas that may be prone to freezing, such as crawl spaces, unheated rooms, basements, garages and exterior walls.

. Check your home for pipes in areas that may be prone to freezing, such as crawl spaces, unheated rooms, basements, garages and exterior walls. Know the location of the main water shut-off valve. If a pipe freezes or bursts, shut off water immediately.

If a pipe freezes or bursts, shut off water immediately. Protect your pipes and water meters. Customers are encouraged to wrap exposed pipes with insulation or use electrical heat tracing wire; newspaper or fabric might also work. For outside meters, keep the lid to the meter pit closed tightly.

When temperatures stay below freezing customers should:

Prevent pipes from freezing. Allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing. Consider collecting the water for later use such as watering indoor plants and more. The cost of a short-term trickle is much less costly than a repair to a burst pipe.

Allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing. Consider collecting the water for later use such as watering indoor plants and more. The cost of a short-term trickle is much less costly than a repair to a burst pipe. Open cabinet doors to expose pipes. Opening cabinet doors exposes pipes to warmer room temperatures to keep them from freezing.



If pipes freeze customers should: