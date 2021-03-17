Illinois American Water investing more than $13 million in Peoria and Pekin water systems

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Just in time for Infrastructure Week, Illinois American Water announced an investment of more than $10 million in the Peoria water system and $3 million in the Pekin water system.

The company supplies water to 1.3 million Illinoisans.

More than 23,000 feet – or 4.5 miles – of water main will be replaced in Peoria, while 14,600 feet (2.8 miles) will be replaced in Pekin.

Customers affected by the water main projects will be notified by mail.

“So while we’re working in neighborhoods, we’ll be communicating with customers. So if they need to flush their system, or if the water service will be turned off temporarily, or you know, when we’re transferring from the new main. So what happens is we put the new main in first, then we test it, we make sure it meets all EPA requirements,” said Karen Cotton, spokesperson for Illinois American Water.

Aside from the water main, Peoria is getting two more upgrades: replacing a booster station in Bartonville near Enterprise Drive, and a new elevated storage tank at Lake Camelot.

“So a booster station is really important because it helps to essentially boost water. So it boosts water to our communities. It boosts water uphill, boosts water from one pressure zone to another pressure zone,” Cotton said.

A new technology, variable frequency drives, will be added to the booster station to improve efficiency.

“It helps to provide water pumped at variable speeds. So is basically is what it says… it’s variable frequency drives rather than a constant speed. So what that does is it manages energy use, and it helps to decrease our environmental footprint,” she said.

The new 150,000 gallon water storage tank will replace the current one that was constructed in the 1970s and has “reached the end of its useful lifespan.”

“So we are going to replace it at the same location, we’re going to construct a new one. And that helps to make sure that we have continuous water pressure and water flow for fire protection. As a private water utility, Illinois American Water is responsible for maintaining and installing and testing all fire hydrants. We work very closely with our local heroes, and making sure that our storage tanks are adequate for fire protection is part of that commitment,” she said.

All projects are expected to be completed by the end of the year, Cotton said. She said customers can visit the Illinois American Water website to see statuses and when their area will be affected.