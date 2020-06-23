Illinois American Water investing over $6 million to upgrade Peoria’s water system

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water announced that it will be investing $6.7 million towards improving Peoria’s water system Tuesday.

The money will go towards upgrading the Grand Boulevard pump station by replacing two distribution pumps and upgrading the Northern Peoria service area with variable frequency drive motors.

Illinois American Water’s Engineering Manager Trip Barton said that the variable frequency drive motors will be more environmentally friendly.

“VFD motors vary pumping output to match current demands, rather than pumping at one constant speed,” Barton said. “This technology reduces energy use while decreasing our environmental footprint.”

The money will also go towards over 30 water main replacement projects. The projects are planned for Peoria, Bartonville, and Farmington. The replacement water mains will be larger and able to support more water flow and pressure.

A map of the water main projects can be viewed here.

