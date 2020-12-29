Illinois American Water issues mandatory conservation for Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — Lincoln neighbors are being asked to limit their water usage as American Water Illinois crews deal with an electrical issue at the South Water Treatment Plant.

Company officials are asking residents to immediately restrict non-essential water use until further notice. This includes running dishwashers, using washing machines, and filling bathtubs. Residents are also asked to take showers instead.

“By following the mandatory conservation order, customers are supporting uninterrupted water service for public health and safety,” said Eric Larson, senior operations manager for the Western Division. “We are working as safely and as quickly as possible to make critical repairs. We hope to return to normal water usage soon.”

At this time, officials have not given any other details about the electrical issue at the plant.