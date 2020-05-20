Illinois American Water promises not to shut your water off

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eric Larson, Illinois American Water operation manager, said the company’s first priority is making sure their employees and the public are safe. Since the COVID-19 outbreak tools and trucks have been disinfected and each employee drives separately.

Illinois American Water has also suspended routine services, like meter changes because some water meters are inside homes. Water turn-offs are also suspended. Larson said the company wants to make sure everyone has access to water for sanitation. Adding, washing your hands is critical during this time.

Larson said services like this will continue to be suspended until COVID-19 related issues improve in Illinois.

The company is providing relief to families in other ways. Through American Water Charitable Foundation, it has donated over 50,000 grants to people and organizations who are facing tough times.

In addition, the company addressed the “tissue issue” and how it can affect water pipes. Toilet paper is scare in some stores and Larson said that has caused some people to buy flushable wipes as an alternative. He said regardless of the name, those wipes are not actually flushable and they do harm to pipes and sanitation services. Larson suggests using a trash can for the wipes instead of putting them in the toilet.

Larson also recommends businesses that may begin to re-open need to flush their pipes. When the water is stagnant and not flowing through the pipes bacteria could form which can lead to disease and infection. Business owners need to take the necessary steps to make sure water is potable. You can find more information here.