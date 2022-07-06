BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water is encouraging customers in need to take advantage of federal assistance from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, for assistance in payment of water/wastewater bills.

LIHWAP is a federally-funded program that provides bill payment assistance to help low-income families pay their water and/or wastewater bills. It is open to qualifying residential customers, who could receive up to $1,500 in in bill assistance.

“We understand the water bill may be one of the lowest household bills, but it can also be easy for customers to fall behind when household costs continue to rise,” said Illinois American Water Vice President Beth Matthews. “These federal funds can further help our customers keep service flowing.”

LIHWAP is designed for residential customers who have had their service disconnected, are facing disconnection, or who have past due balances.

In addition to LIHWAP, Illinois American Water customers can participate in the company’s H 2 O Help to Others Program, installment plans and budget billing.

For more information on LIHWAP, including eligibility requirements, visit the State of Illinois’ website.