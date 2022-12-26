GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — Water service in Glasford will be interrupted on Wednesday as Illinois American Water completes a project in the village’s water distribution system.

According to a press release sent Monday, Illinois American Water will provide bottled water to Glasford residents to use while water service is interrupted. Residents can pick up bottled water on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Glasford’s Village Hall.

After the service is completed on Dec. 28, a boil order will be in place. Glasford customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water does not need to be boiled for bathing, laundry and other common uses. For more information about boil orders, visit Illinois American Water’s informational website.

Customers will be notified when the boil order is lifted. For more information, visit Illinois American Water’s website.