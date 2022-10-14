A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two women were indicted for charges related to the death of a Champaign police officer.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois press release, 28-year-old Ashantae S. Corruthers of Indianapolis, Ind., and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal, Il. were indicted for conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.

On Nov. 17, 2020, Corruthers, under directions from Darion M. Lafayette and Lewis, purchased and transferred firearms to Lafayette, who was a convicted felon and unable to buy firearms for himself.

Corruthers also falsely reported her firearm stolen on April 26, 2021. About 23 days later, Lafayette used the gun to kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in Champaign, Il. Lafayette also died in this incident.

Corruthers and Lewis were arrested on October 13, 2022.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted in this investigation.