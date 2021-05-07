Illinois announces $94 million to revitalize airports across the state

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Millions of dollars are coming to Illinois to revitalize the state’s airports.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation made the announcement Friday morning.

$94 million dollars will be going toward the project through the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

The funds are intended to help Illinois airports with renovations.

Locally, the Director of Airports at Peoria International Airport says he plans to apply for the funding.

“Any time you see an infusion of capital it means that we’re going to be able to fund projects that weren’t fundable before, this is especially true when it’s state and local money,” said Gene Olson, Director of Airports at Peoria International Airport.

Olson also explains that improvements are crucial for operations.

“For the airport to be competitive we have to maintain facilities and keep them upgraded. There’s standards, things that you could let happen to a road in terms of potholes and things like that, we just can’t allow on a runway,” he said.

Applications for project proposals are due June 14.