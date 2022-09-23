NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Art Station decided to celebrate its Aniversario de Papel or Paper Anniversary with Conexiones Latinas de McLean County.

This anniversary makes one year of the art station being in its building on Vernon Avenue.

The event included music from Venezuelan artist Maria Alejandra Rodriguez and Latin-inspired food. Guests were able to mix and mingle while learning about the art station.

Executive director Hannah Johnson thought this collaboration was perfect for Hispanic Heritage Month.

“For us, this is really the launch. It’s the idea that this is a moment in time but we’re really hoping to build and grow and foster these relationships and partnerships moving forward,” Johnson said.

The mission of the Illinois Art Station is to offer transformative art-making experiences. Conexiones Latinas purpose is to connect the Latin community in the Bloomington-Normal Area.