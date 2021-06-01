Illinois Association of Future Farmers of America host first of three state convention ceremonies, at the Corn Crib in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Association of Future Farmers of America hosted the first ceremony of their 2021 state convention Tuesday.

Held at the Cornbelters Corn Crib in Normal, Illinois FFA honored award-winning students in districts 1&2 for their respective achievements with the FFA club over the past year.

“When we were opening registration, we weren’t even sure what kind of numbers we would have, because we knew some school districts may not even allow their students to travel yet. But we’re elated to have over 1500 students, guests, their parents, and their teachers here today,” said Illinois FFA Executive Director Mindy Bunselmeyer.

Last year’s state convention was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bunselmeyer said they were happy to be able to recognize students in person this year.

“While I think we did a great job under those circumstances, there is nothing like receiving the awards that you’ve won at the state level in front of everyone, in the big house,” said Bunselmeyer.

Drexel Douglass, a Normal Community High School student, said while last year’s experience helped them grow, attending the state convention in person felt more positive.

“It feels more freeing, you enjoy the energy more because, obviously we’re in person so everyone’s vibe and the atmosphere is a lot different, it’s a lot more energetic and exciting,” said Douglass.

Illinois FFA will host 2 more ceremonies, one on Friday in Carbondale for students in district 5, and one next Wednesday, June 9th at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Grandstand in Springfield, for students in districts 3&4.