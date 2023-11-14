PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s public television station WTVP is cooperating with law enforcement officials who are investigating the station’s finances.

The news came Tuesday, just before a Board of Trustees meeting for the station’s parent company. In a two-paragraph statement, Board chair Andrew Rand said the Illinois Attorney General’s Office had sought records from the station and that he and other trustees are cooperating.

“In response to media inquiries, Illinois Valley Public Telecommunications Corporation is in receipt of a request for information from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office related to WTVP’s ongoing internal review of questionable, improper or unauthorized spending at WTVP,” the statement said. “WTVP is in communication with and cooperating with the Attorney General’s Office.”

The station, Rand said in the statement, has also filed a police report with the Peoria Police Department and is cooperating with those officials as well.

“Since this is an ongoing investigation, WTVP is not able to comment on the matter and is fully cooperating with the Peoria Police Department,” Rand said in the statement.

Questions have swirled on social media over the past few months regarding the station’s fiscal well-being. At a board meeting in early October, directors voted to slash the station’s budget to 2019 levels — $3.5 million — which is a cut of $1.5 million.

Minutes from a Sept. 6 Board of Directors meeting indicated WTVP-TV was at risk of bouncing checks this summer without borrowing money and selling off some of its investments.

According to the minutes posted on the station’s website, without those moves, the station’s cash position would have been “negative $45,000” at the end of July.

Those revelations came after former CEO and station manager Lesley Matuszak was found dead at her house on Sept. 28 at her West Bluff home. Her death came one day after she resigned from her position at the station.

Her death was later ruled to be a suicide by the Peoria County Coroner’s office.

This story will be updated.