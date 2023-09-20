PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three men face decades in prison and possibly tens of thousands of dollars in fines or restitution for failing to pay the state of Illinois the proper amount of sales tax.

The three men, Roger Multani, Jitender Singh and Surinder Pal Singh, all face charges of theft of governmental funds, sales tax evasion, and wire fraud. All are free on bond pending their Oct. 26 arraignment in the courtroom of Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa.

The charges were handed up by a Peoria County grand jury on Tuesday but instead of local prosecutors handling the case, it’ll be members of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. That’s not uncommon in these types of cases.

The dollar amounts are staggering. For two of the men, prosecutors allege that more than $1 million was not reported in sales tax over a 3 1/2-year period. The exact amount of loss allegedly suffered by the state wasn’t listed in the charges.

According to Illinois state records and the Better Business Bureau, the three men are linked to several gas stations that are under the Shell Oil brand. Among the addresses listed are on West Main Street, Detweiller Road, Allen Road, and Sterling and Knoxville avenues, but there are several other corporations that are listed but without addresses.

The allegations span a period of time from the beginning of 2019 through July 20, 2022. Details are very sparse in the charge which, combined, allege some 50 counts against the three men.

Surinder Singh faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of all seven of the charges he’s facing. Some carry lesser prison terms and probation is also an potion for him.

For the other two men, however, they face several nonprobationable charges that carry a mandatory prison of six to 30 years. Some of their charges carry lesser sentences as well.

It appears, from state records, that the Singhs list addresses from Danville, Peoria and Indianapolis, Ind. among other places. There are at least 12 corporations on the Illinois Secretary of State’s website linked to the three men.

As the charges are sparse in detail, it’s hard to tell how much money is involved or how many times the men allegedly didn’t pay enough tax. Usually when multiple counts are alleged in cases like this, it tends to indicate separate allegations.

Such cases have happened before in Peoria. In 2017, a man who owned four Peoria-based Marathon gas stations was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.2 million in restitution.

Prior to that, two brothers pleaded guilty in federal court to tax crimes, regarding their ownership of a Fast Stop gas station.

Most recently, the owner of a popular Peoria restaurant, Thanh Linh near Bradley University, was indicted for tax violations. That case is set for an Oct. 23 jury trial, also in Peoria County.