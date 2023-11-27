PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul urged state residents to be cautious this Giving Tuesday when making donations to various organizations.

According to his office, fundraisers and charitable organizations are required to register each year with the Attorney General’s office, per state law.

He recommended the following tips:

Ask how much of your donation will go to the charity and how much will be used to pay fund-raising costs. Solicitors must give you this information if you ask.

Pay close attention to the name of the charity. Some fraudulent charities use names that sound or look like those of legitimate organizations to mislead you.

Ask questions about the charity. Donate only when your questions have been answered and you are certain your money will be used according to your wishes.

Take caution when giving online. Be wary of any solicitations online from unfamiliar charities.

Do not pay in cash. For security and tax record purposes, pay by check. Be sure to write the full official name, not an abbreviation of the charity on your check.

Request written information. A legitimate charity will provide you with information outlining its mission, how your donation will be distributed, and proof that your contribution is tax-deductible.

Do not donate if the solicitor uses high-pressure tactics, asks for cash payment or insists on sending someone to pick up your donation. These are all hallmarks of a scam.

Donors can review information about charitable organizations such as income, expenditures and programs on the Attorney General’s website, or report suspicious solicitations by contacting Attorney General Raoul’s Charitable Trust Bureau online or by calling (312) 814-2595.