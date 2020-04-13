First round of stimulus checks hit bank accounts, government agencies warn of scammers

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The first round of stimulus checks hit bank accounts Sunday. As these payments start to come in, government agencies are warning the public to be aware of scammers.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul urges residents to not respond to emails, texts, letters or phone calls from criminals asking for information related to the COVID-19 stimulus check.

Kwame said in a written statement the IRS will not contact you demanding personal information.

“We know without a doubt that scammers will to try to steal money and information from hard-working Illinoisans who are suffering under the COVID-19 pandemic,” Raoul said. “As much as it disappoints me that there is a need to continue warning people of scams being perpetrated by individuals trying to take advantage of the crisis, I want our residents to know the hallmarks of a scam so that they can avoid them.” Attorney General Kwame Raoul

Raoul states individuals should be aware of the following:

You do not have to pay money . There is no fee or cost for you to receive the stimulus payment.

. There is no fee or cost for you to receive the stimulus payment. The government will not demand personal information first . If you are contacted by someone who claims to work for the government and requests your Social Security number or bank account information in order to release your stimulus funds, that person is a scammer.

. If you are contacted by someone who claims to work for the government and requests your Social Security number or bank account information in order to release your stimulus funds, that person is a scammer. You don’t need to apply . Most Americans will receive their stimulus payments automatically.

. Most Americans will receive their stimulus payments automatically. Do not pay for assistance applying for stimulus money. You do not need to apply and should disregard offers from anyone who offers to help you to apply for the stimulus payment in exchange for money.

The IRS website reads the stimulus payments will be automatic for most taxpayers. If you filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return, if you are a senior citizen or retiree receiving benefits, no action is needed.

If you don’t file taxes, the IRS has a “non-filers” application on its website. The application is for people who did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because their gross income was under $12,000 ($24,400 for married couples), did not have an income or weren’t required to file for other reasons.

If you file your taxes but need to update your bank account information the IRS website reads that application will be available mid-April.

There is nothing that can be done to speed up the payment, so the IRS is telling the public not to call but to be patient and check their website often for updates.

