PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois House has passed a bill that would strengthen penalties against those who commit sexual assault by deception.

House Bill 3303 is sponsored by 112th District State Representative Katie Stuart (D).

If it becomes law, the legislation would make sexual assault by deception a Class 3 felony. Sexual assault by deception is when one party consents because they assume their partner is actually someone else.

Carol Merna, CEO of the Center for Prevention of Abuse, said informed consent is crucial in everything that people do.

“When someone gains entry to property and lies about their reason for getting in, that’s trespassing. If someone lies to get money, that’s theft. Now with the Illinois House of Representatives deciding that lying for sexual favor is a crime. It is going to be hopefully a Class 3 felony,” Merna said.

The bill has been sent to the Senate criminal law committee for review.