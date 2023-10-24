NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University alumni and actor Jeff Perry was inducted into the Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame Sunday afternoon.

You may recognize Perry from his roles in shows such as Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, and My So-Called Life. He received the Hall of Fame Inductee of the Year award for his work on the national airwaves.

Perry was raised in Highland Park, Illinois, and developed his love of acting at an early age. He said it’s an honor to be recognized for his career spanning more than four decades.

“Bill Murray and Roger Ebert, and George Will and Jane Lynch and etcetera I said honored, honored to be among that company,” said Perry.

You can watch Perry on his latest show Alaska Daily on Hulu.