Illinois Central College announces learning options for fall 2020 semester

EAST PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Illinois Central College (ICC) said Monday they are offering flexible learning plans to ensure the health and safety of their students and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community college is offering four formats that students can take advantage of:

Online Anytime — a traditional online course, providing a convenient, flexible, and student-centered way of learning. Students log in and complete their course assignments day or night, without coming to campus.

Online Scheduled — an online class at a scheduled time. Students log in to their class at the scheduled times and participate in live, video-supported classes with their instructor and classmates. This online course format is the most comparable to the face-to-face, on-campus experience.

Hybrid courses — online lectures and on-campus attendance to complete labs or hands-on experiences. For fall, this will be reserved for courses requiring face-to-face instruction for hands-on learning. The on-campus experience will include social distancing, specific entry and exit points, and personal protective equipment for students and faculty.

Clinical and Internship experiences — continue at the off-campus locations as long as the hosting partner is able.

ICC President Sheila Quirk-Bailey said giving students the choice of how they would prefer to learn during the pandemic is key to helping students achieve their educational goals.

“Offering Online Anytime and Online Scheduled classes allows our students the structure and flexibility to continue their education in the format that works best for them,” Quirk-Bailey said.

“Our approach ensures quality educational outcomes while providing our students the opportunity to continue progressing toward completing their credential. We are currently adjusting the fall schedule based on these options but encourage students to enroll now to lock in their preferred classes.”

