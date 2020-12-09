Illinois Central College awarded $1.2 million in statewide Workforce Equity Initiative Grant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College has been awarded a $1.2 million grant by the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) to continue implementing the statewide workforce equity initiative (WEI) program.



The ICC Workforce Equity Initiative focuses on inclusivity by providing a credential and a living-wage job for adults residing in disproportionately impacted areas (low income, low employment, high crime).

African American participants must represent a minimum of 60 percent of the population served by the grant due to their underrepresentation in high-demand, high-wage careers. The initiative addresses local workforce gaps and employment barriers to prepare underserved individuals with a high-quality and equitable employment opportunity.

The end goal is for participating students to secure full-time employment in a job paying at least 30 percent above the regional living wage.

“This grant allows ICC to continue removing barriers for the underserved and disadvantaged. We

are further able to impact the lives of those in our community and the regional workforce,” said ICC

President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey.



ICC first announced the launch of WEI, in partnership with ICCB and Deputy Majority Leader

Jehan Gordon-Booth, in 2019. Since then, ICC has enrolled 170 individuals in the WEI program with 78 percent of the participants African American. Eighty-six students successfully completed the program with 46 participants employed at full-time jobs.