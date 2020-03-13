Illinois Central College extends spring break

EAST PEORIA Ill.- Illinois Central College has decided to extend its spring break in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement released Thursday night, President Sheila Quirk-Bailey announced spring break will be extended one week, ending on Sunday, March 29th. Staff will still be on hand during the break to determine how instruction will be delivered by course.

Classes will start back up on March 30th and will operate under a modified status. The president says several courses will be delivered through alternate methods. This means classes can be delivered online and limited classroom or lab time. Students will be contacted before March 28th with specifics pertaining to their classes.

All activities with over 50 attendees will be canceled through April 12th. Campus housing will remain open, but activities may be limited.