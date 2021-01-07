Illinois Central College open on Saturdays, Jan. 9 and 16

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College has decided to open its doors for two Saturdays this month.

The college is looking for a way to better assist potential and current students because COVID-19 has made decisions challenging, the institution said in a press release.

On Saturday, Jan. 9 and Saturday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. the East Peoria campus will be open. Access services, admissions, advising, enrollment, financial aid, testing, and the bookstore will all be open then.

“Opening the two Saturdays before the start of the spring semester allows students the opportunity for easier access to the college. ICC is committed to removing barriers for students to help move their futures forward,” said ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey.

No appointment is needed to drop off documents, visit the bookstore, admissions and enrollment services (payment options, financial aid, residency, enrollment questions). However, advance appointments are required for advising, testing, and access services.

Virtual hours for ICC Student Services will extended Monday through Thursday until 8 p.m. This change will be in effect until Jan. 21.

Regular on-campus hours during the week are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

For the safety of all, masks are required on the ICC campus.