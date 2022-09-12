EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College hosted an apprenticeship signing day with Caterpillar for students Monday morning.

ICC partnered with Caterpillar in 2018 to give apprenticeship jobs in labor. In the last four years, ICC has enrolled 62 apprentices in employment while they finish school.

Charles Boyd is an apprentice who signed with Morton’s Caterpillar facility. He explained how he felt on his signing day.

“It makes you feel like you’re a part of something, something bigger, a bigger picture. Because not everybody gets to go to an event, put a hat on and sign up and stuff,” said Boyd.

ICC currently has five apprenticeships registered with the U.S. Department of Labor

