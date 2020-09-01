Illinois Central College partners with local companies to establish job skills and readiness program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College (ICC) in Peoria is preparing people for careers and employment.

Through the Greater Peoria Essential Abilities and Knowledge program, people will learn skills for self-regulation, thought processing, and working with others that will make them a valued employee.

“In the greater Peoria area region, only 40 percent of our adults have a post-secondary credential when it takes 60 to 70 percent to have a truly economic vitality in your region,” said Associated Bank Community Market President Patti Abel.

Through GPEAK, employees can receive training and certification.

“GPEAK will help individuals reach their peak when it comes to developing essential skills needed for the workplace,” said ICC Workforce Equity Project Director Dawn Koeltzow.

70 local companies and agencies are working with ICC to identify and improve performance and behavioral skills that make a good employee.

“Businesses often cited a lack of responsibility, communication, and teamwork as a reason an employee was not retained,” said Senior Vice President for PNC Bank Don Shafer.

Starting this fall, people will work to earn ten competency badges. When completed, they’ll earn GPEAK certification.

“We have ten pilot sites and around 200 individuals participating in GPEAK,” said Koeltzow.

Leaders said having a strong workforce is important for the area.

“I believe this work is essential to helping build a more equitable and prosperous Peoria region,” said Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce CEO & President Joshua Gunn.

GPEAK will have a pilot program this fall and will launch in January. Details on the program can be found on Illinois Central College’s website.

