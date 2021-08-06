Illinois Central College to receive nearly $300,000 in federal funding

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College was awarded $277,375 from the U.S. Department of Education Talent Search Program, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced Friday.

A member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee overseeing the Department of Education, Bustos is a key player on the issue.

“Illinois Central College provides students in our region with the tools they need for success, and I’m pleased to announce this federal funding to increase opportunity for prospective students,” Bustos said. “This investment will help those seeking to further their education with the resources and support they need to pursue it through key initiatives like academic, career, and financial counseling.”

Several colleges and universities have been awarded grants for increasing the number of low-income youth who graduate high school, enroll in college, and complete their education. The funding will give students academic, career, and financial assistance to encourage high school completion and encourage the pursuit of postsecondary education.

In addition, the grant prioritizes disadvantaged youth by making these programs available to students from traditionally underrepresented groups within postsecondary education, students with disabilities, homeless youths, as well as youth in, or leaving, the foster care system. It also offers mentoring programs, counseling services, tutorials, and workshops as well as other strategies to strengthen participants’ financial and economic literacy.