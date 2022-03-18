EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Students at Illinois Central College will not see an increase in tuition rates during the next academic year. The ICC Board of Trustees approved the measure on Thursday.

Illinois Central College will maintain a flat in-district tuition rate for Academic Year 2022-23 at $155 per credit hour. Out-of-district, out-of-state and international student tuition rates will also not increase.

The flat rate is the third consecutive year in which ICC has not raised the per credit hour cost.

“Keeping the tuition rate flat helps us remove more financials barriers for our students and keeps them moving their futures forward,” said Illinois Central College President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey. “ICC remains committed to providing students a high-quality, affordable education.”

Leadership at Illinois Central College said their tuition rate is the lowest in the greater Peoria region.