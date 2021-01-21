Illinois children’s museums create collaborative Illinois Play Channel

"We are an industry still mostly shuttered."

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Amid changing and uncertain COVID-19 mitigations, museums find themselves in a tough spot.

Beth Whisman, the cultural arts director and executive director at the Children’s Discovery Museum in Normal, said families are facing two levels of frustration.

“They don’t have enough to do, but they’re also frustrated with how much screen time their kids are doing,” Whisman said.

Like many museums, recent programs are being conducted virtually, offering a chance for museums to share programming.

The Children’s Discovery Museum joined the Peoria Playhouse, Chicago Children’s Museum, and the Kohl Children’s Museum in Glenview to create the Illinois Play Channel.

“This is a really wonderful opportunity for collaboration between children’s museums throughout the state,” said Rebecca Shulman, director of the Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum.

Shulman said she recognizes it’s very hard for children to meet one another and socialize right now, so this gives them a chance to make the best of the unusual circumstances.

“People now have access to the fantastic offerings of children’s museums throughout the state,” Shulman said.

Since its launch on Monday, the first two months of the Illinois Play Channel serves as a pilot program to get public reception. Shulman said she hopes more Illinois Children’s Museums will eventually join the collaboration.

The Illinois Play Channel is a free Facebook Page and YouTube channel. It offers activities nearly daily for play, including drawing, storytimes, and dance parties.