JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL. is offering a streamlined transfer process and scholarships for Lincoln College students.

According to an Illinois College press release, All Lincoln College students, in good academic standing, will be accepted to Illinois College.

On March 29, Lincoln College announced that it will be closing on May 13, at the end of its spring semester.

Collage officials are working with the Higher Learning Commission to develop a teach-out partnership that will allow Lincoln College students to maximize the number of credits they can transfer.

Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management at Illinois College Evan Wilson said they will offer one-on-one counseling to customize a plan to finish their degree.

“We know that this is an important time for Lincoln College students as they consider where to continue their academic career, and we want students to feel welcome at IC,” Wilson said. “We will ensure Lincoln students who choose IC will have a smooth transfer process, so they can continue their education uninterrupted and go on to do the amazing things they plan to do after graduation.”

More information is available on Illinois College’s website.