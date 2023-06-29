PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois colleges and lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions Thursday.

Bradley University Vice President of Marketing, Communication and Enrollment Management Teri Lucie Thompson said Bradley will not change its practices in the slightest due to the Supreme Court’s decision.

“We have always considered students holistically, we look at a variety of factors when admitting students, and that’s not going to change because of this decision,” Thompson said.

Thompson said Bradley believes that having a more diverse student body and staff leads to a richer and more robust college experience.

Steve Fast, Public Information and Communication with Heartland Community College shared the following statement:

“Equitable access to education is key for the health and welfare of any community. The Heartland Community College mission is to provide accessible, equitable, innovative learning opportunities and resources for students of any background. This includes pursuing a policy of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) in our educational and business operations. This element of our mission is a part of the Heartland Strategic Plan under the direction of the Board of Trustees. Although the recent Supreme Court Ruling regarding affirmative action does not affect our current admission process, it is important to assert that Heartland is fully committed to promoting student access and success by reducing opportunity gaps and achievement gaps among student populations.” Assistant to the President, Heartland Community College Public Information and Communication, Steve Fast

Illinois State University Interim President stated that the decision will not affect their admission process.

Dear Redbird Community, Today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding the use of race in the college admissions process has raised many questions and concerns in the higher education community and among prospective students and their families. Because Illinois State University does not use race as a factor in admissions, this Supreme Court ruling will not affect our admissions process. Illinois State employs a comprehensive and well-rounded admissions process that integrates high school or transfer GPA, grade trends, course completion, and other factors that may include student co-curricular activities, and evidence of civic engagement and volunteerism. Standardized test scores and personal statements are optional. Having said that, I want to make abundantly clear that we remain committed and intentional in our efforts to ensure students from all communities and identities across our state and beyond have access to Illinois State’s educational opportunities. The University’s deliberate approach to student recruitment and enrollment has been highly successful as evidenced by significant increases in the racial and ethnic diversity of our student population from 15 percent to almost 30 percent over the past 10 years. In fact, our fall 2022 enrollment for first time in college (FTIC) students comprised approximately 37.5 percent students from underrepresented communities, mirroring the demographic composition of the State of Illinois. The University is also deeply committed to providing the ongoing support students need to succeed and graduate. Institutions of higher education have a mission to attract, cultivate, and nurture the talents of a wide range of students from diverse backgrounds. Such diversity creates a rich environment of innovators and thought leaders who continue to make American institutions of higher education the envy of the world. Illinois State believes societies thrive when they cultivate and support the full abilities and talents of all members. Consequently, equity, diversity, and inclusion are core values of Illinois State and guide our approach to fostering a welcoming and supportive community for all students, faculty, and staff. We remain unwaveringly committed to these values. We are stronger together! ISU Interim President Aondover Tarhule

Gov. JB Pritzker stated that the decision is a travesty.

“The damage caused to Black communities by slavery and Jim Crow Laws, to Hispanics and Native Americans by a legacy of discrimination and oppression has not nearly been reversed. For centuries, students from historically underrepresented and underserved communities were locked out of higher education — preventing upward mobility and stunting economic development for generations to come. Affirmative action admissions practices were a critical step towards creating educational environments that are representative of our diverse nation, while righting the wrongs of our past. This decision only sets us back. But here in the Land of Lincoln and Obama, we will continue to uplift our students of color — promoting inclusion and expanding access through record-levels of funding for higher education institutions and our MAP Grant Program, so that every student has the opportunity to earn a degree. To students of color throughout the Land of Lincoln and the entire United States: you belong in our institutions. And no archaic ruling will ever change that.” Gov. JB Pritzker

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said he was also disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“The impact of this decision will be felt immediately, as universities struggle to adapt to a troubling new reality that ignores the compelling and valuable interest of diversity in a student body — and students of color will face admissions cycles that devalue their lived experience in America.” Sen. Dick Durbin

Sen. Tami Duckworth (D-IL) called the decision a devastating blow to progress.

“For decades, affirmative action helped chip away at systemic barriers and discrimination against students of color in our education system’s college admissions process. Let’s be clear: colorblindness has never been a true friend of fairness—it ignores our history and perpetuates discrimination. In ending affirmative action, today’s misguided ruling from the far-right, ultra-conservative Supreme Court is a devastating blow to progress, equity and equality for all. In every facet of our society, diversity always makes us stronger—and I’ll continue to do everything I can to help expand opportunities and make sure every American has a fair shot at accessing higher education.” Sen. Tami Duckworth

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) stated that she was troubled by the decision.

“I’m incredibly troubled by today’s decision by this Supreme Court that will reinforce systemic inequities, limit opportunity and hurt countless individuals. In the days ahead, we’ll be taking a close look at the potential impact on Illinois colleges and universities. It’s critical that we do what we can to preserve college access for marginalized populations that deserve the full opportunity to pursue the career and life that they want.” State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth

Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali stated that this decision is a regressive move for our country.

While I predicted, some time ago, that this was likely to occur, it’s so very disappointing. This is a regressive move for our country. It ignores historical race-based wrongs in higher education and assumes a fair and equal society. Unfortunately, we are not there yet.



Equity and diversity remain critical elements for colleges to effectively serve inclusively without leaving anyone behind. This reminds me of separate but equal legislation. Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali

Peoria City Council Member Andre Allen also went to Twitter to call the decision irresponsible.

“To not take in account the history of systematic oppression and inequities that exist in our country, specifically for minorities, is completely irresponsible.” Peoria City Council Member Andre Allen

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.