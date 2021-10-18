Illinois congressional maps receive ‘F’ grade, some say they are not in Illinoisans’ best interest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois lawmakers are working to approve congressional redistricting maps, which could change who represents the area people live in.

Bradley University Professor Brad McMillan said the current draft is visually offensive. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project grades congressional maps and gave Illinois the overall grade of an “F.”

McMillan said the draft splits 42 counties and ignores typical geographic boundaries. He said it also pits urban areas against rural areas.

“This map is clearly designed to connect urban areas, and you know, create districts that lean democratic, and then put the few remaining Republican members of Congress in extremely large rural districts that have no metropolitan base,” said McMillan.

McMillan believed the proposed maps do not serve the best interest of the people of Illinois and could divide the state.

“This should be about good government and about representing communities the best way possible, and when you have these incredibly large districts, it’s going to be hard for a member of congress to travel those distances and serve those communities,” said McMillan.

The Illinois General Assembly Redistricting Committee meets Wednesday. McMillan expects a congressional map to be passed soon.