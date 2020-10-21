Illinois Congresswoman packs bags for homeless, at-risk veterans at Goodwill event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos packed bags with clothing, essentials, and food for veterans in the area.

It’s a part of the annual Goodwill Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event.

“The whole idea here is for veterans in need or homeless, they can get what they need to help them get back on their feet just by going over here to the Goodwill,” said Bustos.

The event aims to help homeless and at-risk veterans as need grows in the community.

“Whenever you’re going through any kind of crisis whether it’s an economic crisis, in this case, a pandemic, those numbers are going to rise and that’s exactly what’s happening here,” said Bustos.

The congresswoman said this year’s event will help about 250 veterans over the course of the week, which is a higher turnout than last year.

“Last year, was a record year for the goodwill to host Stand Down. It had more than 240 veterans come through a shorter amount of time,” said Bustos.

The Goodwill Stand Down event continues throughout the week. It’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment at the Goodwill Commons building in Peoria.

