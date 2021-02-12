Illinois Conservation Foundation offers scholarships, deadline is March 1

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Encouraging the next generation of leaders.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation awards the yearly Conservation Achievement Scholarship to enhance a sustainable outdoor environment.

Four one-time scholarships of $2,000 are available for high school seniors in Illinois.

The qualifications? Seniors “who have demonstrated effective, voluntary and long-term dedication to the preservation, protection, enhancement and/or promotion of Illinois’ natural resources,” State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-IL) put on his website.

The scholarships have been around since 2005 largely due to generous donations from different organizations and individuals. A total of $146,000 has been awarded to 71 scholarship winners.

Applicants must be Illinois residents and a senior in an Illinois high school during the year of the scholarship award.

Apply by March 1 at: https://ilconservation.org/What-We-Do/Scholarships