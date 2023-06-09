SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A new Senate bill was signed Friday that will create a Underground Railroad Task Force in Illinois.

The task force will identify where historical sites are located, connections they may have to one another, and will paint a picture to recognize the history of the Underground Railroad in Illinois.

“This task force will give students and residents a view of the rich history that exists throughout our communities,” said Senator Dave Koehler. “Educational opportunities like these will give residents and non-residents a new perspective on slavery and its impact toward our nation.”

This bipartisan bill was initiated by Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman in the hopes of bringing awareness to this important part of our state’s history.

“Illinois played a significant role towards the path of freedom that has usually gone unnoticed,” said Koehler. “This task force will bring to light the efforts Illinoisans went through to help slaves on their journey, and map the route across the state.”