PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Deer Classic was back in Peoria, and wrapped up on Sunday.

The event took place in the exhibit hall at the Peoria Civic Center over the weekend. The show producer, John Bunge, said Central Illinois is the place to be for hunters.

“Peoria was a great sight because it’s centrally located, it is a great hunting area, and it was just a great fit,” said Bunge

More than 150 vendors filled the Civic Center with hunting gear, accessories, and clothing. Bungee said everything a hunter can dream of was featured in the facility.

“Hunters are passionate, they get to shop all kinds of hunting exhibits, bringing their deer heads in here to get their antlers scored,” said Bunge.

The owner of family business Top Down decoys, Jason Essary, said the classic was a great opportunity to network.

“It’s a great way for people to get out there and show others in the industry different products that are out there that may not be seen in other places,” said Essary.

Essary said events like this one are also a way to show non-hunters what the industry is all about.

“Having a hunting show, in general, is good for a lot of people who never knew what the hunting industry is about, so it opens a lot of eyes,” said Essary.

He also said he believes, hunting is an activity that brings people together.

“It’s almost like a family of people with all the hunters out there,” said Essary.

While it came to an end this weekend, Bunge said he hopes to bring deer classic back to Peoria next year.