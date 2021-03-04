Illinois Democrats select new party chairman, local democratic leaders react

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Last night, Illinois Democrats picked a new leader for their party, replacing longtime chair Michael Madigan.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly was selected with 52% of the vote, despite concerns over her ability to raise funds for the party, as federal officeholders have stricter rules for fundraising.

Local Democratic leader Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth said she welcomes the new leadership role for Kelly, adding she feels it is time to let someone new step up to the plate.

“All things come to an end, there’s always going to be a new start. And I think that it was time. It was time we get new leadership, to give some other people an opportunity. Listen this is a different time in our world right now, we have to be prepared to meet the moment that awaits us,” said Gordon-Booth.

Illinois State Senator Dave Koehler also telling WMBD before last night’s selection, whoever was chosen, he looked forward to working with moving forward.