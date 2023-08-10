SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– A climate action plan to reduce Illinois’ carbon footprint and greenhouse gases was released by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) on Thursday.

An Illinois e-News release confirms the blueprint wants to make use of pollinator-friendly solar installation, electric charging stations in state parks, and greater use of electric vehicles.

“Climate change affects all of us,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration has a great partner in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which embraced these goals and developed its own climate action plan. The efforts outlined in the plan will help us reach the targets we’ve set for reducing the state’s carbon footprint by 2050.”

The action plan wants to make the agency’s carbon footprint zero before 2050. In addition, IDNR wants to set greenhouse gas reduction goals that align with Gov. JB Pritzker’s Executive Order 2019-06 that committed Illinois to the U.S. Climate Alliance.

IDNR has set proposals for a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), which allows IDNR to license acre parcels of land formerly leased for agriculture for solar installation.

Potential sites were screened by the Smart Energy Design Assitance Center at the University of Illinois to avoid potential conflicts with natural areas, flood plains, and recreational programs.

IDNR released other short-term climate action plan goals that include:

Install electric vehicle charging stations in state parks around Illinois.

Uncover opportunities for energy conservation.

Reduce mowing and establish more pollinator habitats at state sites.

Reduce waste generated at state sites.

Reduce potable water use by infrastructure improvements to reduce loss due to leaks and pilot rainwater capture and graywater use systems.

Continue promoting human consumption of locally sourced Copi (invasive carp) from Illinois rivers to cut down on energy use associated with transporting products.

IDNR intends to establish pilot projects to evolve new practices and seek feedback prior to codifying practices in agency policy.

The full climate action plan can be viewed here.