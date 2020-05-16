Breaking News
Illinois Department of Public Health announces 2,088 New Cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Local News

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday 2,088 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 74 additional deaths.

A LaSalle County woman in her 60s reported as one of the deaths on Saturday.

McLean County health officials also announcing a man in his 60s died from COVID-19 Friday evening.

IDPH is now reporting 92,457 cases, including 4,129 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 23,047 specimens for a total of 561,649. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 15%.

