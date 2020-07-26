Illinois Department of Public Health officials announce 1,426 new cases, 12 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — State health officials announcing an additional 1,426 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois Saturday with 12 additional deaths.

In the last seven days, the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests was 3.6 percent.

As of Friday night, 1,438 people in Illinois are reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

341 patients were in the ICU and 110 patients were on ventilators.