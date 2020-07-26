Illinois Department of Public Health officials announce 1,426 new cases, 12 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — State health officials announcing an additional 1,426 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois Saturday with 12 additional deaths.
In the last seven days, the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests was 3.6 percent.
As of Friday night, 1,438 people in Illinois are reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
341 patients were in the ICU and 110 patients were on ventilators.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 169,883 cases, including 7,397 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,200 specimens for a total of 2,470,723.IDPH statement Saturday