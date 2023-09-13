PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) said Wednesday it will be partnering with the Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging to host a roundtable for caregivers on Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. in Peoria.

Residents in the area are invited to participate in the roundtable in room A114 at the Peoria NEXT Innovation Center located at 801 W. Main Street.

Attendance is open to adults of all ages who provide unpaid care to family members. The IDoA said the “attendees’ insights will help shape future policies and initiatives that address the specific concerns of family caregivers across Illinois.”

“Illinois’ family caregivers are as diverse as the state as a whole, with different backgrounds, family dynamics, strengths, and access to resources,” said IDoA Director Paula Basta. “We want to ensure IDoA is meeting their unique needs, helping caregivers manage their stress and balance other life responsibilities. I’m excited to continue our series of caregiver roundtables to hear from residents in every part of Illinois about how IDoA can more effectively support their caregiving journey.”

Those who would like to attend the roundtable are encouraged to RSVP by Sept. 19. Contact Hoangvan Dinh at dinh@ciaoa.net or 309-674-2071 to reserve a seat.

There are currently an estimated 1.5 million family caregivers providing an estimated 1.4 billion hours of care to family members during any given year according to the IDoA.

To learn more about the IDoA or its programs, visit its website.