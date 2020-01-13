Illinois Dept. of Agriculture Director resigns

CENTRAL ILLINOIS-- Rural matters. The Greater Peoria Economic Development Council is taking it's big table discussions to villages and towns in the Greater Peoria area.

The goals of these talks is to promote positivity and community input, find a regional vision for the future, and obtain regional data for everyone to learn from. Each meeting is open to the public as a place to openly discuss issues—such as town revitalization, small business development, industry, jobs, housing, and broadband—and propose projects and programs that support community and economic development in your area.