Illinois’ Deputy Governor meets with local non-profits during luncheon hosted by State Rep. Gordon-Booth

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Wednesday, Illlinois’ Deputy Governor made a stop in Peoria to hear from local non-profits.

The luncheon was hosted by State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, 92nd District (D), on ICC’s Peoria campus.

Representatives from local non-profits organizations shared what challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic.

Gordon-Booth says by meeting Deputy Governor Sol Flores, it gives the governor’s office a better understanding of the work being done in Peoria.

“It truly is a wonderful collaborative community in terms of supporting one another, lifting each other up, trying not to duplicate services, and really trying to find out what’s missing in this community. Folks [are] trying to step into that unique space,” Gordon-Booth said.

She also said the luncheon allowed state officials to see what they can do to help.

“What I’m most impressed with is the depth in which everyone was able to articulate the pain of the constituents they are serving to Deputy Governor Flores so that she and I can work together in a legislative and executive fashion to be able to bring some resolution to some of these issues,” Gordon-Booth said.

Some topics addressed included transportation, education, housing, and COVID-19 testing. Gordon-booth said many of these issues fall under the portfolio of Deputy Governor Flores.