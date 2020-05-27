Illinois DMVs to begin reopening June 1

CHICAGO (WGN/WMBD) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has released the reopening plan for Illinois driver services.

All facilities across the state will only be serving new drivers, people with expired IDs and vehicle transactions until July 31.

White is encouraging residents to take advantage of services offered online.

Tuesday through Saturday facilities outside the Chicago metro area will open June 2. On Tuesdays, they will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to noon.

For the first two months through July 31, these facilities will ONLY serve:

New drivers (most will be 16-year-old driver applicants)

Customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards

Vehicle transactions

“Throughout this pandemic, my commitment has been to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents and my employees, while providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This reopening plan adheres to this commitment.”

For more information, go to https://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected