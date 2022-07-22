SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended Friday.

According to a press release, The expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits have been extended until Dec. 1.

The previous extension was set to end on July 31.

Anyone who would like to renew licenses online can go to the Illinois Secretary of State website.

The department of homeland security has also extended the federal real Id deadline to May 3 of next year.